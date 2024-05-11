Hamas terms prisons of Zionist regime 'human slaughterhouses'

In reaction to the published footage of the Zionist regime’s prisons and the ways Palestinians were tortured, Hamas in a statement on Saturday said that the international reports of the torture of Palestinians in secret prisons of the Zionist regime are only a small part of the regime's horrific crimes, IRNA reported citing Arabi21 news website.

Referring to the testimonies of the released Palestinian inmates from Israeli secret prisons that are being described as human slaughterhouses, Hamas highlighted that crimes in such places exceed those of the Nazis and need to be recorded by international organizations.

Hamas emphasized that the Israeli regime's crimes against prisoners and allowing murderers to escape punishment are a threat to international peace.

The Palestinian resistance movement underscored that Israeli atrocities will not be eliminated from the memory of nations and generations, noting that Hamas reserves the right to punish the rogue Israeli regime.

Three Israeli whistleblowers working at the Sde Teiman torture camp, a "holding" site for Palestinians abducted during "Israel's" invasion of Gaza, have come forward with testimonies of systemic abuses by the military, including prisoners being restrained, blindfolded, and forced to wear diapers, CNN reported.

The whistleblowers described the grim conditions that Palestinian detainees face in Sde Teiman, stating that they were not allowed to move, talk, or even peek under their blindfolds.

According to Beirut-based Al Mayadeen TV network, following circulating reports of abuse and torture in Israeli prisons, the Palestinian Resistance group made it clear that the systematic assault on prisoners and detainees "will not weaken their resolve," reiterating that the Resistance is committed to their liberation, a statement read.

It pointed out that the reported abuse and torture of prisoners and detainees indicate that the Israeli occupation government adopts a policy of deliberate attacks against them, motivated by punishment and revenge.

Hamas emphasized that the Palestinian people "will not leave their prisoners and detainees to fall victim to the brutality of the Nazi-like occupation," stressing that the Resistance remains committed to achieving their imminent freedom.

The movement called on the masses of the Palestinian people, their factions, and youths to boost their revolutionary and resistant actions in support of the prisoners by all means.

Elsewhere, Hamas warned the "fascist Israeli government" against continuing with its criminal policy and held it fully responsible for the well-being of every prisoner and detainee.

3266**2050