Iran, UAE show determination to strengthen ties

"Within the framework of the neighborhood policy, the Islamic Republic of Iran gives priority to the all-round expansion of mutual relations with its neighbors, and in this regard, people's interactions strengthen neighborly ties, and consular meetings are held with the aim of facilitating these ties and solving problems related to the citizens of the two countries," the Iranian deputy foreign minister said.

The UAE minister also emphasized that the UAE is determined to strengthen relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran and welcomes the expansion of consular cooperation.

The Iranian diplomat also met with Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice of the United Arab Emirates in Abu Dhabi.

In this meeting, the two sides welcomed expansion of relations and holding the tenth meeting of the joint consular commission of the two countries after ten years.

They also exchanged opinions and consulted about legal and judicial issues related to the citizens of the two countries.

The Iranian diplomat considered facilitating the affairs of nationals as one of the symbols of neighborhood policy and the cause of strengthening relations.

2050