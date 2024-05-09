Hamas chief discusses Gaza with head of Iraq’s Fatah Alliance

According to the Palestinian media, the Hamas movement in a statement confirmed that Ismail Haniyeh and Hadi al-Ameri discussed the latest political and field developments related to the Gaza war.

Ceasefire talks and the Zionist regime’s ground invasion of Rafah were other topics of discussions between the two resistance leaders, the statement said.

Haniyeh hailed Iraq's stance on Palestinians and valued the operations of the Iraqi resistance in support of Gaza.

Reiterating Iraq's firm position against the Zionist regime and standing by the Palestinian nation, al-Ameri emphasized that the Palestinian resistance groups manage the situation with wisdom and make the right decisions at the right time.

Since the onset of the Israeli genocidal war on Gaza, the Iraqi resistance has carried out dozens of attacks on Israeli interests as well as those of the United States for its backing to the Zionist regime’s crimes in Gaza.

