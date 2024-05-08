Iran, Zimbabwe review ways to expand cooperation in technology

The talks were held between the head of the National Elites Foundation of Iran, Ruhollah Dehghani Firouzabadi, and the Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation Science and Technology Development of Zimbabwe, Amon Murwira, IRNA reported on Wednesday.

During the talks, Firouzabadi referred to human capacities and natural resources as two special opportunities for further bilateral relations.

Iran is serious in strengthening technological and scientific relations with various countries, including African states, Zimbabwe in particular, the official noted.

He went on to say that the Islamic Republic is ready to share its knowledge of technology with Zimbabwe or open companies in the African country to do the related activities.

About Iran's national achievements, the official said the country produces over 90% of its medicine inside the country and manufactures over 70% of its medical equipment domestically.

Firouzabadi, who also acts as Iran’s deputy president for science and technology, appreciated Zimbabwe’s fair stance on humanity on the oppressed Palestinian people.

The Iranian official expressed hope that all countries would live under the shadow of peace and tranquility.

For his part, the Zimbabwean minister described his country’s cultural and political relations with Iran as deep and expressed hope that the areas of cooperation would expand to economy, technology, and science.

Murwira called for making use of Iran’s technological experiences in order to increase welfare in his country.

He underlined that Zimbabwe welcomed cooperation with Iran in the fields of innovation, society and industry and tries to develop bilateral ties through joint committees and working groups.

