Turkiye has special place in Iran’s good neighborliness policy: Iran FM

He made the remarks in a meeting with the head of the Iran-Turkiye Parliamentary Friendship Group, Kayhan Turkmenoglu, in Tehran on Wednesday morning.

Amirabdollahian said that the Turkish people have played a noble role in spreading Islamic culture and civilization as well as human morals and values.

He further said that Turkiye is effectively supporting the oppressed Palestinian people nowadays, praising the Turkish government’s decision to cut trade ties with the Zionist regime.

The top Iranian diplomat also appreciated the role of the parliamentary friendship group concerning their role in enhancing bilateral ties and diplomatic interactions.

Turkmenoglu, for his part, pointed to the growth of economic and trade ties between Tehran and Ankara, noting that Turkiye’s parliament supports the expansion of exchanges and removing obstacles in this respect.

The Turkish FM expressed gratitude to Iran for its support for Palestine, adding that the Islamic Republic has always supported the oppressed people around the globe and that the Iranian people and government have effectively backed the Palestinian nation.

He categorically condemned the Israeli regime’s terrorist attack on Iran’s consulate in Syria, arguing that the cessation of genocide in Gaza is the prelude to the reduction of tension in the region.

4208**4354