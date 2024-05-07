May 7, 2024, 5:03 AM
Anti-Netanyahu protesters block roads, demand Gaza truce

Anti-Netanyahu protesters block roads, demand Gaza truce

Tehran, IRNA- Israeli protesters have once again thronged the streets of different areas of occupied territories, including Tel Aviv to denounce Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his far-right cabinet for their inaction to get captives freed from Gaza.

Zionist media reported that protesters blocked the streets of Tel Aviv, occupied al-Quds and Be'er Sheba in the south of the occupied territories, demanding an immediate deal with the Palestinian resistance on the exchange of prisoners.

The families of the Israeli captives also wrote a letter to the Israeli war minister Yoav Gallant, in which, they warned against any ground invasion of the southern Gaza city of Rafah.

“If you start military operations in Rafah, the blood of our children will be on your neck”, they said, referring to the captives held in Gaza.

The protesters urged the Netanyahu cabinet to give positive node to the Hamas’ proposal to stop the conflict and swap prisoners.

This is while the Zionist media reported on Monday morning that Gallant had asked Netanyahu to agree to the prisoner exchange with Hamas.

Gallant told Netanyahu during the war cabinet meeting that this is a good plan and should be agreed to, and this is an opportunity to return Israeli captives from Gaza.

