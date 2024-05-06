Iraq's Kurdistan will not be used to harm Iran security: Barzani

Barzani, who is in Tehran for talks with senior Iranian officials, made the remarks during a Monday meeting with Ali Akbar Ahmadian, secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran.

"Iran's security is our security, and we will not allow any third party to harm the security of the Islamic Republic of Iran from the Kurdistan Region of Iraq," he said.

Barzani appreciated the support the Islamic Republic has extended to the Kurdistan region, both during the struggle against former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein and in present-day Iraq.

He expressed hope that relations between the Kurdistan region and the Islamic Republic would expand further in all sectors, including security and economy.

Iran's security chief said that the relationship between Iran and Iraq's Kurdistan are deep-rooted, historic and based on shared ideals that have been strengthened over time.

Ahmadian stressed that no third party, including the Israeli regime and anti-Iran elements, must be allowed to undermine this relationship.

He also said that Iran is ready to support and cooperate with Iraq's Kurdistan region within the framework of the Iraqi constitution.

The two sides also urged the full implementation of a security agreement signed between Iran and Iraq, under which terrorist groups opposed to the Islamic Republic would be disarmed and dislocated in the border regions.

