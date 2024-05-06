Raisi: Do not allow Zionists and counter-revolutionaries to abuse Iraqi soil against Iran

On Monday morning, in a meeting with Mr. Nichervan Barzani, President of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Raisi stated that Kurdistan's relations with Iran are based on historical, national, religious and cultural ties, and expressed hope that this trip would be a turning point in improving the level of political and security relations.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed issues of bilateral concern.

Nechirvan Barzani meets with Iranian President Raisi

Stating that a strong Iraq and the strengthening of unity and cohesion within the framework of a united Iraq have always been emphasized by the Islamic Republic of Iran, the president said: Iran's support to the Kurds, whether during the Saddam regime, the Halabja massacre, or the ISIS attack, proves that Iran It is a great support and friend in the difficult days of Iraq and Kurdistan.

Pointing out that the Iranian government and people consider the security of Iraq as their security, Raisi added, "We are confident in the goodwill and friendship of our Iraqi and Kurdish brothers, but considering the hatred of the enemies, including the Zionist regime, against the Iranian nation, We expect the government of Iraq and the Kurdistan region to absolutely prevent any abuse of the soil of this region against Iran by the elements of the Zionist enemy and anti-revolutionary elements."

While appreciating the actions of the government of Iraq and the Kurdistan Region in implementing the provisions of the bilateral security agreement, the Iranian president stressed the full and strict implementation of this agreement.

""Complete disarmament and the absence of anti-revolutionary elements in Iraqi territory is a necessity," he added.

Raisi also stressed that Iran has no obstacle to expand economic cooperation and trade relations with the Kurdistan Region. "We consider the long borders between the two sides as a valuable opportunity to improve the level of relations, but security is the essential foundation and foundation of any kind of cooperation and expansion of interactions."

The President of the Kurdistan region of Iraq heading a delegation, arrived in Tehran on Sunday.

