Hezbollah fires scores of missiles at Zionist regime's positions

According to AlJezeera, the Zionist army announced that the alarm sounded in the north of occupied Palestine.

Meanwhile, Al-Mayadeen reporter announced that the sirens were sounded in the occupied Golan and referred to the firing of dozens of rockets from southern Lebanon towards Isba al-Jalil and the occupied Golan.

The Israeli media announced that the Zionists in the occupied Golan region have been asked to take shelter.

Also, Lebanon's Hezbollah announced that it has targeted the Golan Army position in the Nafah base with dozens of Katyusha missiles.

