Hamas: We have reached a specific formula on agreement

According to Sama news agency, Osama Hamdan, one of the senior leaders of Hamas, said in this regard that Israel tried to focus on the issue of the exchange of prisoners and did not respond to the points "we raised".

"The delegation of the Hamas movement in Cairo examined all ideas with an open mind and we provided clear and specific answers to achieve the interests of our nation," he added.

Hamdan further announced that there is progress in the negotiations and the Hamas delegation will leave Cairo to consult with the leadership.

He continued that "we have reached a specific agreement formula presented by the mediators and we are waiting for the response of the resistance leadership".

These statements were made after the Hamas movement announced in a statement on Sunday that the negotiations in Cairo have ended and the delegation of this movement will leave for Doha tonight with the aim of consulting with the leaders of Hamas.

Negotiations to reach a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip continued today in the capital of Egypt, and in this connection, the news channel Al-Cahair News reported, quoting a high-ranking source in the Egyptian security delegation, which is in charge of mediating the process of negotiations between the Zionist regime and Hamas and that the two sides have reached a consensus on many disputed issues.

The source added that significant progress has been made in the negotiations.

