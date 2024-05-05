'Several terror groups dismantled in Kerman over past year'

Ebrahim Hamidi said on Sunday that the teams were dismantled before conducting any act of terrorism, thanks to efforts by forces at the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC)'s Intelligence Unit in Kerman and their counterparts at the provincial department of the Intelligence Ministry.

He added that the achievement was made due to the high-level intelligence the provincial forces had, which he said was the result of their good cooperation.

Hamidi made the remarks in a ceremony attended by the IRGC’s intelligence staff in the provincial capital city Kerman.

He said that intelligence forces across the country have a hard task to do, because enemies are always seeking to deal a blow to the Islamic Republic and resort to creating insecurity in Iran through terror groups.

The official also praised the IRGC for the different services it renders to the people of Iran, from protecting the country's security to development projects countrywide.

4194**4354