Bahraini resistance group launches drone attack on occupied Palestine for first time

According to al-Mayadeen, this is the first time that the Bahraini resistance group known as Saraya Al-Ashtar attacks Israel.

The Al-Ashtar Brigades (Saraya Al-Ashtar), as the Islamic resistance group of Bahrain, released images of a drone attack on the building of the "Trucknet" transport company in the port of Eilat.

After the sea blockade of the port of Eilat by the Yemenis, Trucknet Company has carried out the land transfer of goods from the ports of the Arab countries of the Persian Gulf to occupied Palestine.

