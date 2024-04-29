40 rockets fired from southern Lebanon to occupied Palestine

The Palestinian news agency "Sama" reported that the Israeli army continued to fire rockets from southern Lebanon towards occupied Palestine.

The Zionist Army Radio reported that since Monday morning, nearly 40 rockets have been fired from southern Lebanon towards occupied Palestine.

Today (Monday), Lebanese Hezbollah fighters attacked a Zionist military base in the occupied Kafr Shuba heights with artillery fire.

According to IRNA, citing the Lebanese media, Hezbollah released a short statement and announced that the resistance fighters in line with the defense of the Palestinian nation and its brave resistance, on Monday afternoon, hit the location of the occupying forces around the Roysat al-Alam military base in They targeted the heights of Kafr Shoba with artillery fire.

According to this statement, the target points of the resistance were accurately hit by the artillery fire of the resistance fighters.

Lebanon's Islamic resistance also directly attacked a Zionist military target in Arab al-Aramsheh town in northern occupied Palestine.

2050