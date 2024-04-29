Iran Expo 2024 paves way for exchanging business information

More than 5,000 business meetings were held between foreign businessmen and companies in Iran Expo 2024 B2B Center. These meetings facilitated networking and information exchange.

Special meetings are scheduled for businesses from China, Lebanon, Turkey, Pakistan, and Kazakhstan in the coming days. Businessmen from other countries, including Russia, Armenia, Oman, and Syria, will also attend the event. Additionally, there will be specialized meetings covering various fields such as health and hygiene, construction, food, agriculture, polymers, and petrochemicals.

Before the exhibition, over 20 exclusive webinars were conducted in various fields for foreign businesses and Iranian companies. Ten specialized commercial reports in English have been published to inform about Iran’s existing potential in food, agriculture, and health.

Furthermore, more than 10,000 contacts have been established with foreign businesses via phone calls, messages, and emails to address their needs.

Iran Expo 2024, the largest and most important commercial event in the country, commenced on April 27 with the participation of a group of economic practitioners in Tehran.

Earlier, on Sunday, Iran’s Minister of Industry, Mine, and Trade, Abbas Aliabadi, announced that representatives from 100 countries attended the 6th Export Potential Exhibition of the Islamic Republic of Iran, also known as Iran Expo 2024.

