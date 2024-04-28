‘Iran supports any constructive initiative for Afghanistan’

In an interview with an Afghan news agency, Kazemi Qomi, emphasized, however, that the qualifications of any potential special UN representative for Afghanistan should be clear, IRNA reported on Sunday.

“Any initiative that is constructive should be welcomed, such as the appointment of a representative with specific qualifications that will help improve the conditions of Afghanistan”, he said.

Kazemi Qomi also called Tehran's current cooperation with Kabul unique and explained the reasons behind the non-recognition of the caretaker Taliban government. "The recognition of governments depends on the will of the people of that country. We have stated many times that we will support and approve what the people of Afghanistan wish for".

During the interview, he described the developments in Afghanistan as issues affecting the national security interests of neighboring countries and said the world should accept the fact that consensus and joint cooperation is needed to address those problems, including concerns about terrorism.

Kazemi Qomi said: If the international community is worried about the issue of terror, they can help the Afghan government through joint cooperation, especially with neighboring countries.

The Iran’s special envoy also called on the caretaker Taliban government in Afghanistan to make efforts to build necessary trust to strengthen cooperation between Tehran and Kabul.

