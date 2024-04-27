‘Wave of pro-Palestine marches terrified pro-Israeli campaign’

In reaction to the demonstrations being held in various countries such as the US, the UK, and France in support of the Palestinian cause, Moghimi said that the idea of ummah is quickly materializing.

The spread of protests in dozens of US universities to universities in the UK and France has moved the Zionist regime and its allies into a deep quagmire, he said, adding that this is just the beginning of the story.

Addressing the justice-seeking students and freedom-seeking professors in the Americas and Europe, he called on the people not to back down.

Freedom needs sacrifice, he said, noting that Iranians also shout slogans in support of the Palestinian cause.

7129**4354