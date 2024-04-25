Drone attack on terrorists' car around Zahedan

According to IRNA's Thursday evening report, during the drone operation of the security forces in Shuro area towards Sarjangel in Zahedan city, the terrorists' car was targeted.
In this successful operation two terrorists were killed.
2050
