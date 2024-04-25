Apr 25, 2024, 11:59 PM
Drone attack on terrorists' car around Zahedan

Zahedan, IRNA - The drone attack of the security forces on the outskirts of Zahedan on the terrorists' car led to the death of 2 terrorists.

According to IRNA's Thursday evening report, during the drone operation of the security forces in Shuro area towards Sarjangel in Zahedan city, the terrorists' car was targeted.

In this successful operation two terrorists were killed.

