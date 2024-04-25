Multilateralism can ensure peaceful resolution to disputes: Iran

Multilateralism and diplomacy are fundamental pillars for fostering peace and upholding the principles enshrined in the UN Charter and international law, he said, addressing a ceremony on Wednesday to commemorate the International Day of Multilateralism and Diplomacy for Peace, according to a Thursday post on X by the Permanent Mission of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations Office and other international organizations in Geneva.

A collaborative approach among nations, based on mutual respect, dialogue, and cooperation, is crucial for addressing complex global challenges and maintaining international stability, he said.

By engaging in multilateral diplomacy, countries can forge consensus, build trust, and find common ground to resolve conflicts peacefully and prevent the escalation of tensions, the Iranian envoy said, adding that unilateralism of certain countries undermined this noble goal.

The path to overcoming the current crisis lies in a decisive return to multilateralism and international law, he noted.

9341**9417