US Senate passes bill banning TikTok

Tehran, IRNA – The US Senate has passed a bill compelling the Chinese owner of TikTok to sell the app or face a ban on its activities in the United States.

The Senate gave a nine-month ultimatum to the owner of the video app to nod the approval.  

The bill now requires the approval of US President Joe Biden, who has already expressed willingness to sign it.

Lawmakers and regulators in the West have repeatedly claimed that TikTok and its parent company, ByteDance, may put sensitive user data, like location information, into the hands of the Chinese government.

Both US Republicans and Democrats have claimed that TikTok puts national security at risk.

The Chinese platform, they charge, could be used to spy on the American people.

