Iranian workers to meet with Supreme Leader on Wednesday

Tehran, IRNA - A group of workers from all over the country will meet with Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei in the second month of the year 'Production Leap with People's Participation' and on the occasion of Labor Week at Imam Khomeini's Hosseiniyeh on Wednesday.

