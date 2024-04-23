Solving Azerbaijan-Armenia border issues vital for South Caucasus stability: Iran

In remarks on Tuesday on the recent agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia on their border dispute, Kanaani said: “We respect the agreements between Azerbaijan and Armenia at the meeting of the border demarcation commission between the two countries.”

The continuation of the two countries’ efforts to resolve the border issues by resorting to peaceful methods in the framework of mutual respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity is necessary for establishing lasting peace and stability in the South Caucasus, he added.

