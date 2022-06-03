Iraq, Iran call for cooperation in healthcare sector

Iranian Minister of Health and Medical Education Bahram Einollahi is paying a visit to Baghdad and Najaf cities to hold separate meetings with Iraq’s high-ranking officials, including President Barham Salih, Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi and Head of the Islamic Supreme Council of Iraq Sayyid Ammar al-Hakim.

The Iraqi premier described Tehran-Baghdad ties as very important, calling for expansion of cooperation, in particular in healthcare and medicine.

According to Iraqi News Agency (INA), al-Kadhimi and Einollahi discussed ways to develop mutual relations.

The Iraqi prime minister pointed to firm historical and social affinities between the two neighboring states, underlining the need for cooperation in line with providing both brotherly nations with various services.

The Iranian minister noted that exchange of professors and students, as well as medical equipment and medicines, between Iraq and Iran are among capacities, which should be attached importance.

As another leg of his stay in Iraq, Einollahi held talks with President Salih, when both sides emphasized on the exchange of experiences between the two countries and the need for implementing inked agreements.

In the meeting, which was held at al-Salam Palace, Einollahi conveyed Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi’s greetings to his Iraqi counterpart that was welcomed and replied by the Iraqi president warmly.

Salih and Einollahi further assessed the consolidated ties between the two neighboring states in line with interests of both nations.

The Iranian health minister expressed Iran’s support for security and stability in Iraq, hoping that mutual collaborations will guarantee both countries' interests.

In another meeting, the minister also met with Iraqi Cleric Sayyid Ammar al-Hakim.

According to media office of the Islamic Supreme Council of Iraq, the two sides discussed common challenges, including COVID-19 pandemic, which has affected both nations.

The meeting between Einollahi and Hakim was held in holy city of Najaf. The Iraqi side called for unity between Iraqi and Iranian health sectors to cooperate and exchange experiences in dealing with medical challenges.

Hakim noted that healthcare crises like coronavirus pandemic helped improve capacities and capabilities, adding that Iraq and Iran have been successful in fighting the crisis.

As part of main program of his trip to Iraq, the Iranian health minister held talks with his Iraqi counterpart, where both sides underscored the need for expansion of medical coordination and collaboration, as well as registration of Iran-made medicines in Iraq.

Iran is ready to enhance healthcare cooperation and hold medical seminars, as well as treat Iraqi patients at Iranian hospitals, Einollahi said, noting that mutual cooperation in these fields is going to be discussed in the trip and following their agreements, they will sign memorandum of understanding as soon as possible.

Iraq's Minister of Health Hani Al Iqabi, for his part, stressed that his country has adopted measures to speed up registration of Iran-made medicines, expressing hope that Iraqi physicians can be able to make use of Iranians’ precious experiences.

4208**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish