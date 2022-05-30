Syria calls for boosting trade ties with Iran: Syrian envoy

Syrian Ambassador to Tehran Shafiq Dayoub made the remarks at the conference on Iran-Syria Trade Development in Tehran.

Referring to the deep-rooted relations between Iran and Syria, Shafiq Dayoub said that Iran-Syria relations are based on the mutual interests of the two nations.

Pointing to the joint economic conference between Iran and Syria, he highlighted that Syria calls for bolstering bilateral trade ties with Iran, adding that the Syrian government looks for eliminating any obstacles to progress and make a cooperation with the private sectors of Iran.

He reiterated that Syria has been trying to strengthen trade relations in the last year and the double increase in the trade volume between the two states has been the result of this prospect.

Stating that the two governments have presented plans to strengthen relations, the Syrian ambassador said that they must go forward in such a way that the level of economic relations grows to the extent of political relations, and they must stand together against sanctions and put the reconstruction of Syria on the agenda.

Earlier today, the head of Iran-Syria Joint Chamber of Commerce Keyvan Kashefi made the remarks at the conference on Iran-Syria Trade Development in Tehran, noting that as a result of efforts made by officials and private sectors of both countries, the two sides have reached good results, including 60% increase of trade exchanges and doubling of Iran's export to Syria.

The maximum capacity of trade ties between the two nations should not stand at one billion dollars, he said, adding that this objective is not far from reach, but the removal of trade obstacles can help increase trade exchanges significantly.

Thanks to efforts made by both nations many concerns have been removed and trade ties have been facilitated, he said, noting that some other agreements are going to be implemented, if so, it can pave the way for a significant trade boost.

Pointing to the duty of chambers of commerce to turn businessmen's eagerness to economic development, Kashefi said that the decrease of preferential tariffs can play a key role in enhancing trade exchanges between the two countries and that Syria and Iran are keen on creating special tariff exemptions in order to facilitate economic activities.

Iran is very strong in production and the same issue is true for Syria; so, coordination and cooperation between the two countries can provide the region an opportunity to use their capabilities, the head of the Iran-Syria Joint Chamber of Commerce noted.

West Asia belongs to the people of the region and regional countries can benefit from the markets in the region, he said, hoping that this plan will happen in the near future.

