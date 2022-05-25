Leader: Religious democracy is a new idea that has provoked the animosity of world powers

The Supreme Leader made the remarks in a meeting with lawmakers in Tehran on Wednesday.

In the meeting, Ayatollah Khamenei talked of the 1982 liberation of southwestern Iranian city of Khorramshahr and described such a liberation as a move that turned a sour equation into a sweet one.

In 1982, two years after the start of the eight-year Iraqi imposed war against Iran, Khorramshahr was recaptured by Iranians.

In meeting with the members of the Islamic Consultative Assembly, Iranian Parliament, Imam Khamenei considered “religious democracy” a “new idea” which has provoked the animosity of world powers. The following are some of the main points he stated during this meeting:

A religious, Islamic democracy is a new idea. We have brought this into the world’s political literature. This is what provokes the animosity of the top powers in the world against this truth and phenomenon.



The slogans of the Revolution are beneficial to the country, despite what some profess that the Islamic Revolution creates problems for Iran. No, it is the other way around. The Revolution and paying attention to these ideals are cures for the country’s sufferings.



The liberation of Khorramshahr transformed a bitter situation into a sweet one. The Iranian nation was saved. This was due to their jihad, self-sacrifice, strong determination and having initiative. The spirit behind of all these virtues was sincerity and reliance on God.

​

Hostile rivalry between nuclear powers, military moves in Europe where wars arise, new contagious diseases, threats of food shortages—under such conditions in the world, managing countries has become more complicated. Country's managers should know what great tasks await them.



I do not know of any place where there have been as many wars as in Europe. Europe is an area where many wars arise. Two world wars started there and spread throughout the world killing tens of millions of human beings.

