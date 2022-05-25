Iran chambers of commerce ready to develop ties with Russia private sectors: Official

Massoud Khansari, the chairman of Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines, and Agriculture, made the remarks in Iran-Russia joint trade meeting.

Analysts believe that Tehran-Moscow economic cooperation has never been as important as these years, Khansari said.

The two sides' cooperation has always been based on mutual respect and peaceful coexistence, he underlined.

Referring to the sanctions imposed on both nations, the official said the issue has made the two come closer and upgrade their trade relations.

In the end, he called for making effort to remove obstacles for further trade exchange.

