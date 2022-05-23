ECO deputy FMs meet in Tehran

The meeting of deputy foreign ministers of ECO member-states (Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Islamic Republic of Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkey, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan) was held in Tehran on Monday.

Deputy foreign ministers of ECO are scheduled to attend the meeting tomorrow.

The officials are scheduled to discuss ways to further promote regional cooperation in the bilateral meetings.

The ECO diplomats are to participate in multilateral and bilateral meetings to survey ways to further improve regional cooperation.

Important issues such as free trade among ECO member-states, strengthening transit and transportation cooperation as well as pursuing the effective implementation of the reached agreements in Ashgabat are among the issues on the agenda of Tehran.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy Mehdi Safari will have bilateral meetings with his counterparts on the sidelines of the event, elaborate on the Islamic Republic of Iran’s economic diplomacy and good neighborly policies, ways for expansion of economic proximity among ECO member-states in this ECO conference.

Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) is an intergovernmental regional organization encompassing countries from Europe, Caucasus and Central Asia, the Middle East, and South Asia with more than 460 million inhabitants and over 8 million square kilometers connecting Russia to the Persian Gulf and China to Europe. The overall objective of the Organization is the sustainable economic development of its member-states as a whole.

Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Islamic Republic of Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkey, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan are the ECO member-states.

3266**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish