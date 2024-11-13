Four terrorists killed, seven arrested in southeast Iran: Police

Four terrorists were killed, seven others were arrested, and five more surrendered to the security forces over the past 48 hours, Shafaei said on Wednesday.

He stated that the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps will continue to carry out anti-terror drills until desired targets are achieved.

The combat operation, which began on October 31, aims to enhance security in certain regions of the country, he further noted.

Shafaei has earlier said that the drills will be pursued in the counties of the southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan, namely Sarbaz, Kalat, Nik Shahr, Rask, Mehrestan, and Qasr-e Qand.

