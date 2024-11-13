Israeli regime resumes brutal attacks on southern Beirut

According to Al-Mayadeen report on Wednesday, the Zionist jet fighters bombed Hareh ​​Harik, Laylaki and a medical center in Bir al-Abd in the southern Beirut.

In these attacks, Bir al-Abd medical center has been targeted for the second time.

Al Jazeera's reporter wrote that Israel attacked Laylaki in the southern Beirut five times.

Al-Mayadeen also reported that in the bombardment of Baalchmay, eight refugees settling in this area were martyred.

The Lebanese Ministry of Health has announced that the number of martyrs in the Zionist regime's attacks mounted to 3,287 people.

9376**9417