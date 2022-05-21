Mexican envoy astounded by Spanish translation of Ferdowsi’s Shahnameh

The Mexican ambassador made the remarks when he visited IRNA’s pavilion in the 33rd Tehran International Book Fair on Friday, noting that the cultural event is of great importance for him because after about two years of COVID-19 pandemic, he can take part in Iranian gatherings, where he witnesses Iranians’ eagerness to learn Spanish.

The ambassador referred to his desired books, saying that he likes numerous books and his most interesting book from Iranian culture is Ferdowsi’s Shahnameh.

Since he does not know Persian, he started reading a Spanish translation, the diplomat noted, expressing hope that other Spanish speaking people around the world can read the translation of Shahnameh.

There are several digital devices like computers, laptops, and tablets to read books on, but he prefers reading paper books, he said, adding that Mexican people enjoy reading books because they are interested in learning different cultures.

As to Mexico’s stall in the book fair, he said that representatives of his country are keen on introducing Mexican history, writers, literature, and poems, and that the pavilion is a sort of vitrine to make Iranians acquainted with Mexico and its culture.

Mexico’s book fair is of great importance, because there are several writers who are prominent at national and international levels, he said, noting that Mexican publishers attach importance to the presence of Iranian writers in Mexican book fairs.

