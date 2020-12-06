Iran's FM receives new foreign ambassadors

Guillermo Alejandro Puente Ordorica, the new Mexican ambassador to Iran, Muhammed Tsukuba Kisambira, the new Ambassador of the Republic of Uganda to Tehran, Ronny Prasetyo Yuliantoro, the Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to Iran, Samir Al-Manser, the Ambassador of the Republic of Tunisia to Tehran submitted copies of their credentials to Zarif on Sunday.

Moreover, Today, Rodrigo de Azeredo Santos, the Brazilian Ambassador to Iran, met and bid farewell to Zarif, at the end of his mission.

Azeredo was the Brazilian ambassador to Tehran since February 2017.

