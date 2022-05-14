Tehran-based foreign journalists condemn Zionist regime's killing of Palestinian journalist

65 Foreign media journalists based in Tehran in a statement condemned the killing of the Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh.

A group of citizens of Tehran and media representatives on Thursday May 12, 2022, lit candles in front of the Palestine Embassy in remembrance of the Martyred Palestinian reporter of Qatar’s Al-Jazeera TV to sympathize with the oppressed Palestinian nation.

The full text of Foreign media journalists based in Tehran statement is as follows:

In response to the heinous and inexcusable murder of our dear veteran colleague, Al Jazeera journalist Ms. Shireen Abu Akleh, by the Zionist occupiers while covering developments in Jenin Camp in northern West Bank, we, foreign media journalists based in Tehran, abhor this crime and strongly condemn the Zionist regime’s attack on free speech and express our condolences to the martyr’s family, our colleagues in Al Jazeera Channel and all freedom-seeking voices in the world who want to reflect the truth.

She was a brilliant journalist and one of the most prominent media personalities in Palestine whose coverage tried to show to the world a glimpse of Palestinian oppression and the Zionist occupying forces’ cruelty and stayed on this path until martyrdom.

This heinous crime once again reveals the terrorist nature of the occupying regime, as evidence and witnesses show that the occupying forces targeted her deliberately despite the fact that she had adhered to all professional and security codes for journalists in conflict zones. This cowardly crime once again shows a deliberate attempt by the Zionist regime to intimidate journalists into not reflecting the truth and not disclosing the regime’s violations of human rights in Palestinian lands. A crime that is a new instance of the murder of Palestinian civilians and a clear violation of human rights and international law by the Zionist regime.

Foreign media journalists based in Tehran call on international and legal organizations to condemn this crime and to legally prosecute its perpetrators by conducting an independent criminal investigation in order to put an end to decades of Zionist atrocities.

May martyr Shireen Abu Akleh be blessed. We wish patience for her family members and colleagues and wish determination and success for those who follow her path.

6125**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish