Iranian runner wins silver medal at Brazil Deaflympics

Iranian long jumper, Yashar Vaghar

Ardebil, IRNA – Iranian runner Yashar Vaghar grabbed the silver medal at the end of the 10th day of the 24th Summer Deaflympics in Caxias do Sul, Brazil.

He grabbed the medal with 5,200 points.

Athletes from Kazakhstan and Poland won the gold and bronze medals with 5,400 points and 5,100 points, respectively.

24th Summer Deaflympics in Caxias do Sul, Brazil

Iran has so far won 12 gold, 8 silver and 11 bronze medals in different sports, including, karate, taekwondo poomsae, and judo.

Over 4,000 sports men and women are participating in the 24th Summer Deaflympics in Caxias do Sul, Brazil, which started on May 01, 2022 and will run through until Sunday (tomorrow), May 15, 2022.

