Qatari Emir’s visit to Tehran beginning of end to regional crisis

Reza Sadr al-Hosseini told IRNA on Wednesday that the administration of President Ebrahim Raisi prioritizes expansion of interactions with non-hostile and Muslim neighboring states, so the foreign policy of the administration has been based on this road map within the first eight months of its tenure.

Expansion of political, economic, trade, and energy ties with Qatar can play an influential role in maintaining and enhancing peace and security in the region, the expert on West Asian affairs also said.

He noted that the Iranian president visited Qatar a while ago and was welcomed very warmly, adding that the two sides reached agreements on different sphere, so Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani will visit Tehran in the coming days to follow up implementation of contracts and accords.

Any measure to implement the previous agreements can help consolidate security, develop peace, and avoid presence of ultra-regional states in the strategic region of the Persian Gulf, the analyst argued.

The trip by the Qatari Emir to Tehran indicates good faith of certain Arab states of the region towards Iran, he said, adding that trans-regional enemies try to highlight ethnic differences between Iranians and Arabs, but the Emir’s visit can foil the plot.

One of the main issues that should be taken into account about the trip is the crises in the Islamic world, the political expert said, noting that both states can use their influence in different Muslim nations to start to put an end to the crises.

According to the analyst, the expansion of bilateral ties between Qatar and Iran can play a key role in declining the destructive presence of the Zionist regime in the region.

Given the common viewpoints of both countries in dealing with the Palestinian issue, rapprochement between the two neighboring states can assist Palestinians with their causes, including the liberation of al-Quds, the Iranian commentator concluded.

