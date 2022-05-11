Iran, Belarus discuss ways to develop trade cooperation

In the meeting, Dmitry Koltsov said that good views were exchanged about joint cooperation.

Referring to Gomel in southeast Belarus and Sari in north Iran which have become sister cities, the Belarusian ambassador called for upgrading the level of economic relations between those two.

As the ambassador underlined that video conferences would help have better understanding of the two cities’ needs.

He went on to say that Belarus is an importer of many Iranian products; meanwhile, trade exchange between the two countries would increase through further planning.

For his part, Mazandaran’s Governor-General Mahmoud Hosseinipour said that formation of a working group can help find the needs and the ways to meet them.

Hosseinipour also pointed to the US unjust sanctions against Russia and other countries which are in the same direction with it and said that the sanctions have created problems for people of those countries.

The official further noted that Mazandaran is after development of trade relations with Gomel.

“Iran is a friend of Belarus in difficult days.”

The ECO Tourism Capital 2022 started in Sari on May 10 for two days.

The ECO secretary general, ambassadors and diplomats of the member countries, and Iranian tourism bodies attended the event which follows discussion about development of tourism industry in the area of ECO.

Iran, Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkey, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan are the ECO member states.

