Zionist enemies besieged by Islamic resistance: Iran cleric

Tehran’s Friday prayers Imam Mohammad-Hassan Aboutorabi Fard said on May 6 that despite inhuman crackdown and several checkpoints in occupied territories of Palestine more than 200k Palestinians took part in Friday prayers at al-Quds, which is very disappointing for anti-Islam foes and promising for Muslim nations.

Aboutorabi Fard underlined that the Zionists are besieged by Palestine’s Gaza Strip and West Bank as well as Lebanon’s Hezbollah, Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) and Yemen’s brave fighters; so, the situation has changed completely.

The path towards downfall of the Zionist regime will continue, he said, adding that the significant participation of people around the world in the International Quds Day has paved the way for this objective.

As to the shift of balance, the cleric noted that the Zionists attacked three Islamic countries (Egypt, Syria and Jordan) in six days, but now the regime is in mere defensive mode.

According to the Friday prayers Imam, Palestine is the first topic of the Islamic world today.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he called for reform of economic structure and performance in the Islamic Republic of Iran, noting that the current economic situation is the aftermath of economic policies in last decades.

1424

