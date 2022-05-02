Iran president calls on Islamic countries to stop Zionist brutalities in Palestine

The president made the remarks during a phone conversation with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan in which he congratulated the Turkish president on the advent of Eid al-Fitr which marks the end of the fasting month of Ramadan.

He prayed that the almighty God would bestow all the best to the entire Muslim Ummah.

The president underlined that Iran’s policy is to upgrade all-out relations with regional countries, Turkey in particular, in a meaningful way.

The Turkish president, for his part, wished prosperity, welfare and good health for the Muslim Ummah on this auspicious occasion.

Erdogan expressed willingness for a visit to Tehran saying that his country is eager to further promote bilateral and international relations with Iran, particularly in the area of increasing the volume of trade.

