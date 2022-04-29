Reflection of Supreme Leader’s address in Arab world media

The Supreme Leader in his live TV address on the International Quds Day referred to the hope inspiring signs for a bright future for the Palestinian nation, including the brave resistance of the Palestinians and the weakening process of the occupier Zionists and their main supporter, the US, and said that the recent years’ events prove that only by relying on resistance the Muslims can resolve the problems in the Islamic world, and atop them the Palestinians issue.

The Palestinian news agency WAFA issuing the Supreme Leader’s address, wrote that resistance is the most proliferous phenomenon in west Asia in recent years.

It wrote that Ayatollah Khamenei believes it was resistance that liberated the occupied parts in southern parts of Lebanon from the occupation of the Zionists, liberated Iraq from the US and ISIS occupation, dismantled the terrorists’ plots in Syria, and is assisting the Yemeni people in the imposed war against them.

Yemen’s Al-Masyra news network, too, reflecting the Supreme Leader’s address wrote that Ayatollah Khamenei emphasized that the “invincible will” in Palestine and the West Asia region has taken the place of the former “invincible Zionist army” and that criminal army has been urged to change its former aggressive arrangement into a defensive force.

Lebanon’s Al-Ahd news network, too, said that Ayatollah Khamenei emphasized that the broad presence of the people in International Quds Day rallies was the real support for the liberation of the Holy Quds.

Al-Ahd said that the Supreme Leader emphasized that the Palestinian resistance forces in their Jihad against the usurper Zionist regime will eventually fully defeat that fake regime.

Another Palestinian news agency, Palestine Al-Yaum, too, publishing the Supreme Leader’s address wrote that Ayatollah Khamenei in his International Quds Day's address said that the Zionist regime’s main supporter, the United States, is suffering from serial defeats in this region.

The news agency added that Ayatollah Khamenei emphasized that the Islamic Republic of Iran is the supporter of the Palestinian resistance as he has several times repeated, and accordingly acted and emphasized.

It also reflected the Supreme Leader’s emphasis that the treacherous naturalizing trend of ties with Israel by some Arab countries, led by the United States is strongly condemned.

The Quds Al-Yaum news agency, too, wrote that the Ayatollah Khamenei on Friday evening referring to the broad presence of the People in International Quds Day rallies emphasized that the people’s resistance will eventually overthrow the usurper Zionist state.

The news agency added that Ayatollah Khamenei in his address referred to the serial defeats of the United States in the political field and noted that the Zionist regime is entangled in a complicated network of problems and difficulties.

Other Arab countries’ media and news agencies, too, including the Lebanese, Syrian, Iraqi, Yemeni and southern Persian Gulf countries media on Friday evening reflected the Supreme Leader of Islamic Revolution’s remarks on the International Quds Day.

1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish