Pakistani premier appreciates Iran’s Int’l Quds Day initiative

Sharif said that the move equals respecting the Palestinian nation’s legitimate resistance to liberate their occupied lands and a show of solidarity of the world nations with the Palestinians and their demand for establishment of an independent Palestinian country.

The Pakistani premier, who is currently in Mecca performing his Hajj pilgrimage rituals, also prayed for the grandeur of the Islamic world, and especially the liberation of the occupied Palestinian lands from the occupation of the Israeli Zionist regime.

He said that the brother country, Islamic Republic of Iran, announced that the last Friday of the fasting month of Ramadan will be the International Quds Day, and the initiative has been strongly supported across the entire Islamic world ever since then, including in different cities of Pakistan.

Prime Minister Sharif, meanwhile, asked the international human rights organization, and particularly the United Nations, to play stronger roles in urging Israel to yield to the UN resolutions and respecting the Palestinians’ rights.

