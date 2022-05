Iraqi parliament speaker arrived in Tehran this morning and was welcomed by Iranian deputy speaker Ali Nikzad.

It was over three years ago that al-Halbousi visited Iran for the first time.

During his day-long visit to Tehran, the Iraqi parliament speaker is planned to meet President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani.

