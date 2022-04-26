OIC members call for immediate halt to dangerous measures in Holy Quds

Through their statement, which was issued at the OIC emergency meeting in Jeddah on Monday, the member states said the regime is responsible for any aftermath of the aggression and illegal measures taken by the occupiers.

As the OIC statement stressed, Quds and Al Aqsa Mosque are the Islamic Ummah red lines.

Regional security and stability will not be assured till the Holy Quds is freed from the Zionist regime occupation, the statement noted.

At the emergency meeting, the OIC member states stressed the importance of being united and promoting solidarity against Israel’s crimes and its brutal attacks.

Then, they called for efforts to defend the Holy Quds and the Palestinian nation.

At the end of the meeting, the statement condemned the Zionist regime's aggression against the Palestinians and its illegitimate measures to dominate the Holy Quds in order to change the Quds historical and legal situation.

