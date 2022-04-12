Yemeni people decide their fate by spirit of resistance: FM

In a meeting with the ambassador of Yemen’s National Salvation Government in Tehran, he expressed concern over the critical situation in Yemen and underscored the necessity of removing blockade against the country and establishment of a lasting ceasefire.

Amirabdollahian also highlight preparing grounds for intra-Yemeni dialogue to decide their own fate.

The Yemeni envoy Ibrahim al-Daylami praised Iran’s stances in backing Yemeni people and briefed the Iranian minister on the latest situation of the ceasefire in Yemen.

