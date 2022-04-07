Iran says stories on UN nuclear watchdog report inaccurate

The Wednesday report was a technical update by IAEA’s director-general on monitoring Iran’s implementation of the JCPOA based on the UN Security Council Resolution 2231 that was intended to give the agency’s members latest developments and new technical information regarding Iran’s nuclear activities, Mohammad Reza Ghaebi told reporters on Wednesday.

The report has said that Iran told the IAEA on January 19 that it was moving production of centrifuge rotors from Karaj to a new location in Isfahan and the IAEA inspectors took necessary measures in Karaj site on January 22 and removed cameras there as the production of centrifuge rotors was stopped in that site, according to Ghaebi.

The agency's cameras were set up in Isfahan on January 24 while the IAEA had no access to the data and recordings and this data is kept by Iran and wouldn’t be available for the UN watchdog unless Iran resumes full implementation of the JCPOA, he quoted the IAEA report, adding that the agency, for the reason, has said that it couldn’t confirm whether the production of centrifuge components at the workshop in Isfahan has begun.

Ghaebi went on to say that the report has also stated that Iran had informed the IAEA on April 4 that all machines related to centrifuge production in Karaj has been moved to Natanz and the IAEA inspectors verified that all the machines were inactive.

9416**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish