Renowned Iranian coach likely to train Pakistan taekwondo squad

The Pakistan Taekwondo Federation, which is trying to improve the country's position in the sport at international level hopes in the ability of Iranian taekwondo coach.

Karami, the former captain of Iranian national taekwondo team, who previously worked as a club coach in Croatia for two years and has also held various international training seminars, today (Wednesday) met with Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTF) president Lt Col (retd) Wasim Ahmed in Islamabad.

After the meeting, Karami told IRNA that he had met with officials from Pakistan's taekwondo federation and was scheduled to prepare for the team's camps to attend various regional events, including the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games.

He said that this is his first experience to be in Pakistan and that he is going to coach the national team for the next year and that he is happy to be able to share his abilities and experiences with the Pakistani national team.

Karami described working with the Pakistani team as an important challenge and said that despite being offered to coach the Iranian national team, he was willing to experience this challenge, although the Pakistani Taekwondo Federation is not technically at the desired level, but with support and assistance their position could be upgraded in the sport.

This well-known Iranian and world taekwondo figure announced his plans to hold a joint camp of national teams of the two neighboring countries, the national taekwondo team of Pakistan to visit Iran and hold competitions with our country's club teams.

Lt Col (retd) Wasim Ahmad, President of the Pakistan Taekwondo Federation, also told IRNA the country is considering the revival of Pakistan Taekwondo and has planned in this regard.

He added timely presence of Karami in Pakistan is an encouragement to all officials of the federation, especially the Pakistani national team, adding that the Federation looked forward to working closely with the Iranian coach who, apart from his professional cooperation, is his brother and friend.

