The federation has been eager to employ Iranian taekwondo coaches, as it had previously hired Iranian masters Fariborz Asgari and Mohammad Bagheri-Motamed.

Now, the Indian taekwondo federation has appointed Maleki to coach the Indian national taekwondo team in the Asian games in Hangzhou in 2022.

Maleki has been a coach for over 15 years and has led Iran’s national taekwondo team in different periods.

