Khaji urges political efforts to resolve humanitarian crisis in Yemen

Khaji made the remarks during a video conference with Sweden's special envoy for Yemen Peter Semneby on Tuesday.

The two sides discussed the latest developments in Yemen and how to resolve the humanitarian crisis in the country.

Referring to the arrival of the eighth year of the devastating war and the coalition's brutal siege against the Yemeni people, Khaji expressed hope that the continuation of the humanitarian catastrophe would be prevented in light of political efforts and practical measures to lift the blockade, establish a ceasefire and by holding political talks.

Pointing to the peace initiative presented by the head of Yemen's Supreme Council as an important step, he stressed that if there is positive interaction with the peace initiative and a real will to peacefully resolve the Yemen crisis and prioritize humanitarian issues, an opening for an end to the war on the eve of the holy month of Ramadan is possible.

Semneby, for his part, outlined his latest plans and efforts, including his recent talks with various Yemeni groups in Jordan and the latest consultations with parties to the Yemen crisis, and pointed to his plans to travel to Tehran to continue consultations with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

