Pakistani General lauds Iran’s role in helping Afghanistan

Addressing the opening ceremony of an international event on Afghanistan situation in Islamabad, Mahmood Hayat urged the world to take steps to engage with the new government in Afghanistan.

Underlining the role of neighbors and regional interactions to help establish peace and stability in Afghanistan, he said that Iran is a key player in Afghanistan issue.

There is no justification for freezing Afghan assets since they belong to the Afghan people and must be unfrozen immediately, he added.

He called for supporting the rule of law in Afghanistan, human rights, and women's rights, and ensure that terrorist groups, like ISIS, do not attack neighbors through Afghanistan.

He described regional interactions as the best way to help Afghanistan, and warned against the movement of saboteurs to Afghanistan.

9376**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish