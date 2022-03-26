Iranian, Belgian FMs discuss bilateral ties over phone

Amirabdollahian said that the Islamic Republic of Iran’s relations with Belgium are important both from the bilateral point of the view and due to the presence of the European and international organizations in Belgium, especially since the two countries comprehensive relations are positive.

The Iranian top diplomat, elsewhere in his talks, referred to Iran’s nuclear talks in Vienna and the progress achieved so far in those negotiations, and reiterated that resolving the remaining couple of issues is in need of the United States decision, which is being pursued by the EU representative.

The Belgian foreign minister, for her part, in the phone talk referred to the existing parliamentary cooperation and a number of bilateral agreements, and also touched on the expansion of economic ties, and resolving certain issues important.

1424

