Iran VP for women, family affairs confers with Armenian min.

The two sides met on the sidelines of the sixty-sixth session of the Commission on the Status of Women on Thursday.

Khazali pointed to the Islamic Republic’s role as the coordinator of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) for women's economic empowerment, noting that the government in Iran provides women with job opportunities, economic skills and helps couples consolidate foundation of family basis as well as assists youths to preserve their Islamic-Iranian identity, when it comes to technological developments in social media.

The Iranian vice-president for women and family affairs also proposed mutual cooperation in academic areas on issues related to women and families, calling for pursuing some projects based on bilateral coordination.

Narek Mkrtchyan, for his part, pointed to amicable ties between Iran and Armenia, expressing hope that mutual collaborations in respect of skill developing project would expand to include women.

As to a memorandum of understanding between the two countries in 2019 concerning women affairs, the Armenian minister went on to say that end of coronavirus pandemic will pave the ground for exchanging experts and holding workshops on women and family affairs.

In February, Iran's Minister of Cooperatives, Labor and Social Welfare Hojjatollah Abdolmaleki voiced Tehran's readiness to establish joint vocational schools with Armenia in a phone talk with his Armenian counterpart, Narek Mkrtchyan.

Abdolmaleki described Armenia as an important and strategically significant country in Iran’s foreign economic diplomacy and said pursuing the proper implementation of the previously signed memoranda of understanding which have not fully accomplished will be in the agenda of future bilateral cooperation.

Referring to the fact that each year more than one million Iranian students enroll in 13,000 vocational schools, the Iranian minister mentioned that the issue can be a good opportunity for Armenia to get the trained workforce especially technicians.

Mkrtchyan replied that it is necessary to expand the bilateral academic cooperation, including establishment of joint vocational schools and the utilization of the technical experience of the Iranian teachers at such schools.

1424

Follow us on twitter@IrnaEnglish