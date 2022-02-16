Leader to speak on Feb 17 on occasion of Tabriz uprising

The Supreme Leader’s speech will take place at about 10:25 a.m. local time and will be broadcast live.

Through his video speech, Ayatollah Khamenei will talk to the people of East Azarbaijan Province, northwestern Iran.

Uprising of the people of Tabriz, the capital city of the province, occurred on February 18, 1978.

This is the second year that due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Supreme Leader is talking to the people of Tabriz through a video conference.

1483**9417

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish