Feb 16, 2022, 11:44 AM
Leader to speak on Feb 17 on occasion of Tabriz uprising

Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei

Tehran, IRNA – Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei will deliver a speech on Thursday on the occasion of the 1978 uprising of the people of Tabriz.

The Supreme Leader’s speech will take place at about 10:25 a.m. local time and will be broadcast live.

Through his video speech, Ayatollah Khamenei will talk to the people of East Azarbaijan Province, northwestern Iran.

Uprising of the people of Tabriz, the capital city of the province, occurred on February 18, 1978.

This is the second year that due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Supreme Leader is talking to the people of Tabriz through a video conference.

