Iran’s humanitarian aid cargo which includes food will be distributed among people in need in Qarabagh District, Ghazni Province, Afghanistan, the consulate said.

Iran has previously sent planeloads of humanitarian aid, containing medicine, blankets, food, and warm clothes, to the victims of terrorist attacks in Kunduz, Kandahar, and Kabul in addition to several consignments of aids transferred through roads.

3266**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish